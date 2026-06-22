14 dead after massive fire at Lucknow commercial building
What's the story
As many as 14 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a commercial building housing a pet shop on the ground floor and an animation center on the upper floor in Lucknow on Monday. The blaze started around 3:00pm inside the three-story building on Usha Mehta Marg and spread quickly, trapping many inside. Fire brigade teams, police personnel, and district administration officials rushed to the scene for rescue operations.
Twitter Post
Firefighting and rescue operations underway
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Firefighting and rescue operations underway at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow. Some people are feared trapped inside the building. pic.twitter.com/p4QQiFLTpD— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
Ongoing efforts
People seen jumping from building to escape flames
The fire department deployed 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, to control the blaze. Harrowing visuals showed people jumping from the first floor to escape the flames as thick smoke engulfed the building. "Five to seven students jumped. One of them also suffered broken bones," said a witness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.
Deputy CM
Saw 14 bodies: Deputy CM
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the fire broke out suddenly and the smoke from the several pieces of furniture inside obscured visibility. "This was an animation center. Children used to come here to learn animation—creating cartoons. I haven't received any information yet on exactly how the incident started... The injured are being sent to the KGMC Trauma Centre. They were around 16-17 years old," he said, adding that he saw 14 bodies with his own eyes.