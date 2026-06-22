14 dead after massive fire at Lucknow commercial building 

Deputy CM

Saw 14 bodies: Deputy CM

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the fire broke out suddenly and the smoke from the several pieces of furniture inside obscured visibility. "This was an animation center. Children used to come here to learn animation—creating cartoons. I haven't received any information yet on exactly how the incident started... The injured are being sent to the KGMC Trauma Centre. They were around 16-17 years old," he said, adding that he saw 14 bodies with his own eyes.