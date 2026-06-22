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Home / News / India News / 14 dead after massive fire at Lucknow commercial building 
14 dead after massive fire at Lucknow commercial building 
The blaze started around 3:00pm

14 dead after massive fire at Lucknow commercial building 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 22, 2026
04:27 pm
What's the story

As many as 14 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a commercial building housing a pet shop on the ground floor and an animation center on the upper floor in Lucknow on Monday. The blaze started around 3:00pm inside the three-story building on Usha Mehta Marg and spread quickly, trapping many inside. Fire brigade teams, police personnel, and district administration officials rushed to the scene for rescue operations.

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Firefighting and rescue operations underway

Ongoing efforts

People seen jumping from building to escape flames

The fire department deployed 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, to control the blaze. Harrowing visuals showed people jumping from the first floor to escape the flames as thick smoke engulfed the building. "Five to seven students jumped. One of them also suffered broken bones," said a witness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

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Deputy CM

Saw 14 bodies: Deputy CM

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the fire broke out suddenly and the smoke from the several pieces of furniture inside obscured visibility. "This was an animation center. Children used to come here to learn animation—creating cartoons. I haven't received any information yet on exactly how the incident started... The injured are being sent to the KGMC Trauma Centre. They were around 16-17 years old," he said, adding that he saw 14 bodies with his own eyes.

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