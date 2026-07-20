Lucknow: Massive fire breaks out at government office building

Several fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after the incident was reported. Firefighters launched a massive operation to douse the flames and prevent further damage.

Police also cordoned off the area and managed traffic for smooth emergency operations.

Eyewitness Satish Pandey was quoted as saying that the fire originated in the canteen area on the fifth floor of the Treasury Office inside Jawahar Bhawan. Other reports stated the fire originated on the fourth floor.