Ahmedabad police, Army rescue over 1,000 people stranded in flood

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams also rescued residents from nearby villages. Six were rescued from Nesda, 63 from Betawada, and nine from Kalikund.

The flooding has severely impacted industrial operations in the region. Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural, Om Prakash Jat said Maruti's plant operations have resumed after the highway was partially opened, but Gallops Industrial Park remains shut due to waterlogging.