Ahmedabad police, Army rescue over 1,000 people stranded in flood
What's the story
In a massive flood relief operation, over 1,000 people were rescued in two days from the inundated industrial corridor on the Sarkhej-Bavla route in Ahmedabad. The operation was spearheaded by the Ahmedabad district police and the Army's Golden Katar Division. The police saved over 900 workers and their families stuck at Gallops Industrial Park in Changodar, while the Army rescued 82 people trapped for more than 40 hours from an Amazon warehouse and adjoining buildings in Rajoda village.
Rescue efforts
Industrial operations affected
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams also rescued residents from nearby villages. Six were rescued from Nesda, 63 from Betawada, and nine from Kalikund.
The flooding has severely impacted industrial operations in the region. Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural, Om Prakash Jat said Maruti's plant operations have resumed after the highway was partially opened, but Gallops Industrial Park remains shut due to waterlogging.
Dholka situation
People initially reluctant to evacuate
Dholka town outskirts and neighboring villages were also under floodwater, with some areas submerged under six to seven feet of water.
Despite the stable situation, water receded slowly. Villages along Sabarmati banks could face more trouble if more water is released from upstream Ahmedabad.
DySP Prakash Prajapati said people were initially reluctant to evacuate but later sought evacuation as water levels remained high.
Relief efforts
Rescued people provided food and shelter
By Saturday evening, over 400 people had been evacuated in Dholka, and many were taken to higher ground at the Swaminarayan temple.
Ahmedabad District Development Officer Videh Khare said they have moved people from flood-prone areas to safer locations and provided food and shelter.
Tractors were used for patrolling, rescuing people, managing traffic, and distributing aid.
Overall, a large number of personnel were deployed across Rural Ahmedabad for rescue operations.
Transportation disruption
Major roads affected by flooding
The flooding has also affected major roads, including NH47 and SH17.
While NH47 remains closed between Ahmedabad and Bagodara, one side of SH17 reopened with traffic moving slowly.
DDO Khare advised against using the highway unless necessary due to continued flooding.
To expedite drainage, the Roads and Buildings Department started digging water channels around NH47 on Saturday evening.