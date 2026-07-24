Massive floods force 38,000 from homes in Navsari and Valsad
Massive floods have forced 38,000 people to leave their homes in Navsari and Valsad districts.
Nonstop rain, more than 400mm in just one day, has left villages, roads, and train routes underwater.
Schools are closed, five Mumbai-bound trains were canceled, and rescue teams from the NDRF and Army have already helped 352 people get to safety.
Umbergaon records over 1,300mm
Rivers like Ambika and Daman Ganga have spilled over into low-lying areas, with Valsad's Umbergaon seeing an unbelievable over 1,300mm of rain in just two days.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is on the ground overseeing relief efforts: around 12,376 people have been evacuated so far.
The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for more rain, but expects things to calm down from July 27.
Officials are staying alert as rescue operations continue.