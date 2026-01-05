Massive gas leak sparks fire at ONGC well in Andhra Pradesh

Villages evacuated as teams race to control blaze

As a safety step, two nearby villages within four kilometers were evacuated.

Firefighters are working with 10 fire tenders to contain the flames and thick smoke spreading over paddy fields.

ONGC has sealed off the area and brought in crisis teams and experts from Rajahmundry for support.

Extra equipment is being rushed in from Narsapuram while officials monitor everything closely from a nearby command post.