Massive gas leak sparks fire at ONGC well in Andhra Pradesh
A major gas leak at ONGC's Mori-5 well in Konaseema district set off a huge fire on Monday, with flames reportedly shooting up.
Luckily, no injuries were reported since the immediate area around the site is uninhabited.
Deep Industries Ltd, which has managed the well for about a year under a ₹1,402 crore contract, quickly alerted ONGC after spotting the incident.
Villages evacuated as teams race to control blaze
As a safety step, two nearby villages within four kilometers were evacuated.
Firefighters are working with 10 fire tenders to contain the flames and thick smoke spreading over paddy fields.
ONGC has sealed off the area and brought in crisis teams and experts from Rajahmundry for support.
Extra equipment is being rushed in from Narsapuram while officials monitor everything closely from a nearby command post.