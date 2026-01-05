Man arrested for killing father, sister, niece over property dispute

How a property dispute spiraled out of control

The trouble began after Ram Singh transferred his house and farmland to his younger son Mukund, which led to conflict with Mukesh.

Tensions boiled over on January 3 when Mukesh allegedly shot Mukund, who survived and reached the hospital.

Afterward, Mukesh admitted to killing his other family members and said he disposed of their bodies in a nearby well.

Police are still working to recover the bodies as their investigation continues.