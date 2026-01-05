Nita Ambani throws a star-studded bash for India's World Cup-winning cricket teams India Jan 05, 2026

Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, hosted a big celebration in Mumbai to honor India's men's, women's, and blind women's cricket teams after their World Cup wins.

"All three cricket teams, the men's cricket team, the women's cricket team and the blind cricket team of India are all here under one roof, and on behalf of every Indian, we are going to honor them tonight for giving us so much joy and happiness," she shared at the event.