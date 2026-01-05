Nita Ambani throws a star-studded bash for India's World Cup-winning cricket teams
Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, hosted a big celebration in Mumbai to honor India's men's, women's, and blind women's cricket teams after their World Cup wins.
"All three cricket teams, the men's cricket team, the women's cricket team and the blind cricket team of India are all here under one roof, and on behalf of every Indian, we are going to honor them tonight for giving us so much joy and happiness," she shared at the event.
Sports bringing everyone together
Ambani spoke about how sports unite people across India: "Sport joins hearts and India. Today we are united in triumph."
Team captains Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepika TC were there along with stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana.
Cricket legends—and Bollywood—show up
The guest list was packed with icons: Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Paralympic medalists like Murlikant Petkar and Deepa Malik—and even Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.
The event really showed how cricket brings the whole country together.
This isn't the 1st 'United in triumph' moment
The "United in Triumph" series is known for celebrating Olympic and Paralympic athletes.
As Ambani put it: "United in Triumph, United in Celebration and United in the Inclusive Spirit of Sport."