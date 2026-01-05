Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 faces mobile network outages
If you've tried using your phone on Mumbai's new Aqua Line 3, you're not alone if your signal totally disappeared—especially between Worli and Colaba.
Three months in, the underground metro is still struggling with major mobile blackouts.
The reason? Telecom companies and the Metro operator (MMRCL) can't agree on the cost of installing shared network infrastructure.
Right now, only Vi and BSNL offer patchy coverage; Jio and Airtel users are left with zero bars.
What's causing the deadlock?
The main sticking point is cost: ACES India, which manages the metro's telecom setup, first asked for ₹13 lakh per station but dropped it to ₹5.5 lakh after pushback.
Even so, telecom providers say that's way too high compared to what metros charge globally—and they're pushing for fairer rates or permission to install their own networks under new telecom rules.
Until both sides sort this out, reliable mobile service in Aqua Line 3 remains up in the air.