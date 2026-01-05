Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 faces mobile network outages

What's causing the deadlock?

The main sticking point is cost: ACES India, which manages the metro's telecom setup, first asked for ₹13 lakh per station but dropped it to ₹5.5 lakh after pushback.

Even so, telecom providers say that's way too high compared to what metros charge globally—and they're pushing for fairer rates or permission to install their own networks under new telecom rules.

Until both sides sort this out, reliable mobile service in Aqua Line 3 remains up in the air.