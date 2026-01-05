UP schools shut till January 15 as cold wave hits
Uttar Pradesh has extended winter break for students up to Class 8 till January 8, 2026, thanks to a harsh cold wave.
Classes for Classes 9 to 12 shall be conducted from January 5, not on hold.
The move was made to ensure student safety amid freezing weather, according to state orders.
Why does this matter?
If you're a student in UP or nearby, you're getting extra days off because of seriously chilly conditions and thick fog—visibility has dropped to almost zero in some places like Gorakhpur.
Lucknow, Noida, and Ghaziabad have also closed schools for younger classes, following state orders.
Not just UP—other states feeling the chill too
Jharkhand has closed all schools in Ranchi and Jamshedpur till January 6 under a yellow alert.
Bihar is making decisions district by district as temperatures drop in the mornings.
Stay warm out there!