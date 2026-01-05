India's wheat fields just broke records—here's why it matters
India has sown more wheat than ever before, with the 2025-26 season expected to surpass the previous record of approximately 33.4-33.6 million hectares.
This big jump is thanks to better weather, a 6.6% hike in the minimum support price (now ₹2,585 per quintal), and heavy monsoon rains that made soil conditions favorable for wheat.
Many farmers switched back from drought-resistant crops like chickpeas, hoping for better returns.
Wheat boom in major states
Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are leading this wheat revival.
With improved soil moisture after the rains, farmers here are betting big on wheat again—which could seriously boost India's total harvest this year.
More grain, but exports still on hold
India expects about as much as last year's haul (~118 mt).
But even with all this extra grain, don't expect Indian wheat to hit global markets soon; export bans and high import duties are likely to stick around because local prices aren't competitive yet.
Why should you care?
If you're into food trends or global economics, this matters: record crops could help ease global prices as worldwide stocks also rise—but India's export restrictions mean not everyone will feel the benefit just yet.