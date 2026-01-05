India's wheat fields just broke records—here's why it matters India Jan 05, 2026

India has sown more wheat than ever before, with the 2025-26 season expected to surpass the previous record of approximately 33.4-33.6 million hectares.

This big jump is thanks to better weather, a 6.6% hike in the minimum support price (now ₹2,585 per quintal), and heavy monsoon rains that made soil conditions favorable for wheat.

Many farmers switched back from drought-resistant crops like chickpeas, hoping for better returns.