Karnataka CM orders capture of stray tigers near Mysuru airport
After a tiger was spotted roaming inside Mysuru airport at midnight, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered that tigers venturing out of forests near the city be safely captured and relocated.
The move comes as more tigers have started wandering into human spaces, likely because their population is growing.
Why it matters
With more tigers showing up in places like airports and neighborhoods, there's real concern about people's safety and rising human-wildlife conflict.
Over 50 Forest Department officials—including vets and wildlife teams—jumped into action using drones to search for the tiger but came up empty-handed.
The state has also initiated efforts to track these big cats better, while forest officials are meeting soon to figure out next steps.