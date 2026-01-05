Next Article
Tripura schools shut for 5 days as cold wave hits hard
Tripura has closed all government, aided, and private schools from January 6-10 because of an unusually harsh cold wave.
The move came after Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha hinted at a winter break, with Agartala's temperature dropping to just 8°C—much colder than usual.
Why does this matter?
The cold snap isn't just about chilly mornings—schools in tribal areas under the TTAADC have been shut since before January 6 and will reopen on January 12 to keep students safe from health risks such as seasonal illnesses and accidents.
Daily life has slowed down too, with fewer people stepping out for events like the Agartala Book Fair, though local shops are seeing a spike in winter wear sales.