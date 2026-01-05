Court summons Rahul Gandhi over Hathras case remarks

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a Hathras court after three men—recently acquitted in the 2020 Hathras gang-rape and murder case—filed defamation complaints against him. They say his comments have hurt their reputation since being cleared. The court notice came on January 5, 2026, with a hearing set for February 7, 2026.

What did Gandhi say? Back in December 2024, Gandhi visited Boolgarhi village and said, "the accused are roaming free while the victim's family is locked inside the house."

Since only one person was convicted and these three were acquitted after spending years in jail, they felt targeted by his words.

How did the acquitted men respond? After not getting a reply to their legal notices demanding ₹1.5 crore from Gandhi for defamation, the three men took him to court under BNS Section 356(2).

Their lawyer says they want justice for what they see as unfair public shaming.