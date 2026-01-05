Father sentenced to death for raping 15-year-old daughter
A Special POCSO Court in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, has given the death sentence to a 43-year-old man for repeatedly raping his 15-year-old daughter and getting her pregnant.
The abuse came to light in February last year (February 2025) when the girl fell sick and her mother took her to a health center.
How the case unfolded:
The father threatened his daughter into silence, warning her not to tell anyone or he'd hurt her mother.
After the mother's complaint and medical examination revealed the pregnancy, police registered a case under the POCSO Act. DNA tests later confirmed he was the father of the child.
Judge K Suresh Kumar characterized it as a serious crime because of repeated abuse, threats, and betrayal of trust.
The court also fined him ₹25,000 and ordered ₹10 lakh compensation for the survivor.
He's now in Palayamkottai prison under the Goondas Act—a strong message that such crimes will not be tolerated.