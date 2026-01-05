Father sentenced to death for raping 15-year-old daughter

How the case unfolded:

The father threatened his daughter into silence, warning her not to tell anyone or he'd hurt her mother.

After the mother's complaint and medical examination revealed the pregnancy, police registered a case under the POCSO Act. DNA tests later confirmed he was the father of the child.

Judge K Suresh Kumar characterized it as a serious crime because of repeated abuse, threats, and betrayal of trust.

The court also fined him ₹25,000 and ordered ₹10 lakh compensation for the survivor.

He's now in Palayamkottai prison under the Goondas Act—a strong message that such crimes will not be tolerated.