Karnataka: Pregnant woman killed by family in suspected honor killing
In Hubballi, Karnataka, 20-year-old Manya Patil was allegedly murdered by her own family after marrying Vivekanand Doddamani, a Dalit man, against their wishes.
The couple had just returned to their village when Patil's father and relatives attacked Vivekanand and his father in a field, then assaulted Manya and her in-laws at home.
Manya, who was pregnant, died from head injuries that night—her unborn child did not survive either.
What's happening now
Police have arrested six people so far, including Patil's father. An FIR has been filed against 15 individuals on charges of murder and atrocities against Dalits.
Karnataka's Chief Minister has promised a fast-track trial with the chargesheet due within 60 days and a private prosecutor on the case.
The local administration announced ₹5 lakh compensation for Doddamani's family; his mother-in-law remains in critical condition after the attack.