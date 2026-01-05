Karnataka: Pregnant woman killed by family in suspected honor killing India Jan 05, 2026

In Hubballi, Karnataka, 20-year-old Manya Patil was allegedly murdered by her own family after marrying Vivekanand Doddamani, a Dalit man, against their wishes.

The couple had just returned to their village when Patil's father and relatives attacked Vivekanand and his father in a field, then assaulted Manya and her in-laws at home.

Manya, who was pregnant, died from head injuries that night—her unborn child did not survive either.