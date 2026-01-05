ED seizes YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi's luxury cars in betting probe

How Dwivedi got here—and what's next

Dwivedi reportedly spent seven years using his massive YouTube following to push illegal betting platforms, earning money through shady transactions and companies. The funds were then used to buy property in Dubai.

After a high-profile cruise wedding, he left for Dubai and skipped multiple ED summons.

This isn't the first big raid—last month, officials seized more luxury cars and cash linked to the case.

So far, three people have been arrested as the probe continues.