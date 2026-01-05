Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old girl raped, axed to death; suspect arrested India Jan 05, 2026

An 11-year-old girl from Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, was found murdered after going missing on December 31.

Her body was discovered in a field a few days later, and police confirmed she had been sexually assaulted and killed with an ax.

The main suspect is a 24-year-old man who knew the girl's family.