Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old girl raped, axed to death; suspect arrested
India
An 11-year-old girl from Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, was found murdered after going missing on December 31.
Her body was discovered in a field a few days later, and police confirmed she had been sexually assaulted and killed with an ax.
The main suspect is a 24-year-old man who knew the girl's family.
What's happening now
Police have arrested the suspect and are gathering scientific evidence from the scene.
Inspector General Sundarraj P has promised strict action once the investigation wraps up, stating that scientific and technical evidence is being collected.
The investigation is ongoing as of January 5, 2026.