Next Article
India's new e-B-4 visa makes business travel easier for Chinese nationals
India
India just rolled out the e-B-4 Visa, designed to make business trips smoother for Chinese businessmen.
Launched on January 1, this electronic visa lets Chinese visitors stay up to six months and skips the hassle of embassy visits.
Processing takes about 45-50 days and covers activities like equipment setup and plant design.
How to apply and what's new for Indian companies
Applying is fully online at the Indian visa portal—just pick 'For e-Visa by Bureau of Immigration' and upload your documents.
The visa supports things like quality checks, IT ramp-ups, and supply chain work.
Plus, Indian firms can now invite Chinese partners directly through the DPIIT's National Single Window System (NSWS) portal, making cross-border collaboration even simpler.