Bengaluru's winter chill returns after brief warm spell
India
Bengaluru just had a short break from its usual winter chill, with nights warming up to 17.4°C thanks to moist winds from the Bay of Bengal.
But according to the IMD, this cozy phase is ending soon—a cold wave is expected after January 5 or 6, likely sticking around until early February.
Why does this matter?
If you've been enjoying milder nights, get ready for a temperature drop.
Central and northern Karnataka are already dealing with dense fog and colder weather, while Bengaluru will see overcast skies and cooler nights again.
So, keep those hoodies handy—the classic Bengaluru winter vibe is making a comeback!