Jammu and Kashmir faces a big rainfall shortfall, says IMD
India
Jammu and Kashmir saw 39% less rain than usual from October to December 2024, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Most districts got way below their normal rainfall—Shopian was hit hardest with a 78% deficit, while only Poonch had more rain than expected.
Why does this matter?
The long dry spell has dropped river levels and sparked forest fires in the Kashmir Valley.
With not enough snow in the mountains, there's worry about water shortages for farming and drinking this spring—especially for crops like saffron and apples that need that meltwater.
The IMD has forecast light rain or snow on January 5-6, but concerns about drought and wildfires remain high.