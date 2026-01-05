World's biggest Shivling hits a roadblock in Bihar
A record-breaking 33-foot, 210-tonne Shivling is stuck at a checkpost in Gopalganj, Bihar, after traveling over 3,000km from Mahabalipuram.
It was on its way to the Virat Ramayan Temple but got stopped because the Dumariaghat bridge just isn't strong enough to handle its massive weight.
What's happening now?
Officials found cracks in the bridge and are checking if it's safe.
Two backup routes were considered, but those roads and bridges aren't up to the challenge either.
For now, this epic journey is on pause while everyone figures out how to get the Shivling safely to its new home.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about moving a giant statue—it's a big moment for the Virat Ramayan Temple community.
The temple itself is planned to be one of the largest Hindu temple sites, so getting the Shivling there means a lot for devotees and locals alike.