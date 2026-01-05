Indore diarrhea outbreak sparks water safety fears India Jan 05, 2026

A diarrhea outbreak in Bhagirathpura, Indore, has left six people dead, with locals blaming contaminated drinking water.

The issue came into focus after Omprakash Sharma's death—his family says polluted water was to blame, but officials argue he was already hospitalized before the outbreak began on December 29.