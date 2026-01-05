Next Article
Indore diarrhea outbreak sparks water safety fears
India
A diarrhea outbreak in Bhagirathpura, Indore, has left six people dead, with locals blaming contaminated drinking water.
The issue came into focus after Omprakash Sharma's death—his family says polluted water was to blame, but officials argue he was already hospitalized before the outbreak began on December 29.
Officials respond and address concerns
Health authorities say the situation is now under control and deny any cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in the area.
They're keeping a close watch on residents' health and supporting affected families, while also seeking detailed information as they investigate what happened.