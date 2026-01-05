Madhya Pradesh mother arrested for poisoning her 2 children India Jan 05, 2026

In Pathra village under the Khudwa police station area in Aurangabad district, Sanyukta Devi killed her eight- and six-year-old children by mixing pesticide into laddoos and feeding it to them on December 8.

While the family was out harvesting paddy, the tragedy unfolded at home.

At first, Devi told police that strangers were behind the poisoning, but her story didn't add up.