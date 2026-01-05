Next Article
Madhya Pradesh mother arrested for poisoning her 2 children
India
In Pathra village under the Khudwa police station area in Aurangabad district, Sanyukta Devi killed her eight- and six-year-old children by mixing pesticide into laddoos and feeding it to them on December 8.
While the family was out harvesting paddy, the tragedy unfolded at home.
At first, Devi told police that strangers were behind the poisoning, but her story didn't add up.
Confession reveals motive; case under investigation
After further questioning, Devi admitted she poisoned her kids following a heated argument with her husband over the phone.
According to police officer Sushil Kumar, she had also intended to harm herself.
Devi has now been arrested for double murder and is in jail.