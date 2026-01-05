Mumbai's getting a new rail terminus in Jogeshwari by the end of this year
Mumbai is set to get its fourth railway terminus in Jogeshwari, opening by the end of this year.
This new spot should make life easier for train travelers by taking the pressure off crowded stations like Dadar, Mumbai Central, and Bandra Terminus.
Right now it's just a train yard, but soon it'll be part of the main long-distance network.
How will this actually help?
The project rolls out in two phases: Phase one brings two platforms so three trains can run at once—meaning up to 12 pairs daily.
Phase two adds another platform and more tracks to handle twice as many trains.
Once both phases are complete, the Jogeshwari terminus will be able to handle approximately 24 long-distance trains per day, all for a price tag of ₹76.48 crore.
Why should you care?
If you've ever been stuck waiting at an overcrowded station or squeezed onto a packed train out of Mumbai, this is good news.
The new terminus means less chaos and more travel options—making city life (and those weekend trips) just a bit smoother.