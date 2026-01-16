10 million+ take holy dip at Sangam on Makar Sankranti

Over 10 million devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Makar Sankranti , marking the second major bathing festival of Magh Mela 2026. The turnout further cements Prayagraj's significance in India's ritual calendar. The day before, around 8.5 million pilgrims had entered the mela area for the Ekadashi holy bath.

Spiritual importance Makar Sankranti's significance in Hindu tradition Makar Sankranti is a major festival in Hinduism, marking the sun's transition into Capricorn. It is believed that taking a dip at Triveni Sangam on this day washes away sins and paves the way for liberation. During Magh Mela, the ritual is especially auspicious, drawing devotees from across India and abroad to Prayagraj.

Festival management Makar Sankranti festival concludes peacefully From early morning, pilgrims lined up at designated ghats, reciting prayers as they waited to enter the river. Despite the large turnout, the bathing rituals were completed without any disruption. The Uttar Pradesh administration had made extensive security and crowd management arrangements across the mela area to ensure smooth proceedings.

Security oversight Senior officials oversee security arrangements Senior police and civil officials were present on the ground throughout the day to oversee traffic movement, crowd flow, and safety measures. Those monitoring the arrangements included Additional Director General of Police Jyoti Narayan and Inspector General Ajay Mishra. Regular instructions were issued to field teams to ensure that the bathing festival passed off peacefully and in an orderly manner.

