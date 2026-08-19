Massive Uttar Pradesh floods hit 173 villages, affect 84,362 people

District teams are handing out food and medical aid while rescue crews use boats and local divers to help those stranded.

Relief Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod shared that the Control Room of the Relief Commissioner's Office is maintaining continuous contact with flood-affected districts to monitor the situation, while complaints and information received on the 1070 helpline are being acted upon promptly.

15,238 relief food-grain packets and 30,316 lunch packets have been given out so far. Plus, officials sent out 140.52 crore SMS alerts between August 1 and August 18, 2026, to keep everyone informed about flood risks.