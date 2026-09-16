Matchbox dispute in Keshav Puram kills 1, injures another
India
A small argument over a matchbox outside a wine shop in Keshav Puram, northwest Delhi, took a tragic turn on Tuesday.
When Bhawani, 30, and Asha Ram, 32, said they did not have one, things quickly escalated, ending with Bhawani losing his life and Ram getting seriously hurt.
Police arrest 3 accused, weapon recovered
Police acted fast, arresting all three accused, Naresh Bahadur, 19, Tarun, 19, and a juvenile, soon after the attack. The weapon used was also recovered.
While Ram is still in the hospital and unable to give his statement yet, the investigation continues as authorities work to piece together exactly what happened.