Mathura cheese factory raid seizes fake paneer and synthetic milk
Food safety officials in Mathura just busted a cheese factory for making fake paneer and synthetic milk: 1,500kg of paneer and 3,000-liter of milk were seized and destroyed right away.
The stuff was unsafe to eat, so nine samples (including paneer, milk, and oil) are now headed to the lab for testing.
FSSAI warns of dairy adulterants
This raid is part of a bigger push by FSSAI to fight dangerous food adulteration.
They are warning everyone about common additives like detergents, urea, starch, and formalin that can sneak into dairy products: detergent and urea can cause food poisoning and gastrointestinal complications, while formalin is linked to organ damage and cancer risk.
With dairy demand high across India, such raids like this aim to keep our food safe and protect public health.