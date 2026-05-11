Mathura lawyer Diwakar Sharma allegedly kidnapped by Baldev Chaudhary, rescued
India
A Supreme Court advocate, Diwakar Sharma, was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday in Mathura by Baldev Chaudhary and his group of 43.
The situation escalated quickly: more than 500 locals gathered outside to demand Sharma's release.
Police stepped in after their warnings were ignored and managed to rescue him.
All 44 arrested on abduction charges
Turns out, Sharma and Chaudhary had a dispute that boiled over after a failed meeting.
Police say Sharma was forced into Chaudhary's house and was made to sign documents while being held captive.
All 44 accused were arrested on charges including abduction and attempted murder.
The case has put a spotlight on how property fights can spiral out of control and why quick action matters.