Mathura lawyer Diwakar Sharma allegedly kidnapped by Baldev Chaudhary, rescued

All 44 arrested on abduction charges

Turns out, Sharma and Chaudhary had a dispute that boiled over after a failed meeting.

Police say Sharma was forced into Chaudhary's house and was made to sign documents while being held captive.

All 44 accused were arrested on charges including abduction and attempted murder.

The case has put a spotlight on how property fights can spiral out of control and why quick action matters.