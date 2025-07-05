Mathura locals criticize Hema Malini's Bankey Bihari corridor remarks
Mathura MP and actor Hema Malini landed in hot water after saying, "We will build the corridor and those opposing, we may have to ask them to leave and go elsewhere," about the Bankey Bihari temple project.
Her comment has worried locals, priests, and shopkeepers who fear being pushed out by the ₹500 crore plan to ease crowds at the famous Vrindavan temple.
SC cleared the big-budget corridor project
The Supreme Court has cleared this big-budget corridor project to help manage huge crowds at the temple.
While Malini urged local leaders (Goswamis) to rethink their protests, she also promised compensation for anyone affected—even those without official property papers.
After meeting her, locals paused their protests as she assured them she'd take their concerns to the chief minister.
Community leaders called out her statement as insensitive
Community leaders called out her statement as insensitive, pointing out that people here have deep roots and shouldn't be forced out.
Responding to criticism, Malini assured locals of her commitment to improving things for devotees.