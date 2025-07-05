Mathura locals criticize Hema Malini's Bankey Bihari corridor remarks

TL;DR

SC cleared the big-budget corridor project

The Supreme Court has cleared this big-budget corridor project to help manage huge crowds at the temple.

While Malini urged local leaders (Goswamis) to rethink their protests, she also promised compensation for anyone affected—even those without official property papers.

After meeting her, locals paused their protests as she assured them she'd take their concerns to the chief minister.

Community leaders called out her statement as insensitive, pointing out that people here have deep roots and shouldn't be forced out.

Responding to criticism, Malini assured locals of her commitment to improving things for devotees.