Mathura man kills brother over family dispute, goes absconding
India
A family argument in Ahamal village, Mathura, took a tragic turn around 10pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, when Meghshyam Singh allegedly killed his younger brother Niranjan after a heated dispute.
The fight broke out when Meghshyam's wife accused Niranjan of inappropriate behavior.
Meghshyam is now missing, and police are actively looking for him.
Niranjan and mother tried to intervene
During the argument, things escalated quickly: Meghshyam attacked Niranjan with a sharp weapon, causing fatal injuries.
Their mother tried to step in but was hurt as well.
Both Meghshyam and his wife fled the scene right after.
Police have registered a case and are investigating while searching for the couple.