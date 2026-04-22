Mathura Rajak kills 11-year-old after Asha rejects proposal in Satna
India
In Satna, Madhya Pradesh, an 11-year-old boy named Shivraj Rajak was found murdered at home after his mother, Asha, repeatedly refused a marriage proposal from Mathura Rajak, who ran a nearby ironing shop.
Police say Mathura had been harassing Asha for some time and took a violent turn when she stood her ground.
Police arrest Mathura Rajak next evening
On the day of the incident, Shivraj was home alone when Mathura entered and killed him.
When Asha and her other children returned to find the house locked, Asha alerted police after noticing the lights and fan were on.
Mathura was arrested the next evening after being tracked by police teams.
The family had faced ongoing pressure from him before this tragedy.