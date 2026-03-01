Mathura villager to walk through blazing Holika pyre on Tuesday

Sanju's prep is intense—he's been living simply at Prahlad Temple, eating only fruits and milk, sleeping on the ground, and keeping celibate since Magh Purnima. On the big day, he'll bathe in Prahlad Kund and wear just one cloth. His sister will sprinkle water as he walks through flames, cheered on by chants of "Bhakt Prahlad ki jai."

More than just a ritual, it's a community event

This isn't just about spectacle—it's a centuries-old tradition that brings the whole village together.

Sanju follows in his father's and ancestors' footsteps, with villagers pitching in harvests and keeping music old-school with dhols and nagaras.

The ritual draws people from far beyond Phalen too; it keeps local mythology alive while showing how faith can unite a community.