Mathura's Holi celebrations are almost here: Know events, schedule

With huge crowds expected, police are stepping up security and traffic control. Also, Banke Bihari Temple is following new Supreme Court rules—devotees are now allowed darshan from the Jagmohan area and decorations have to be all-natural (think flowers and leaves instead of plastic).

Why Holi in Mathura is so special

Holi here isn't just about colors—it's a living tradition tied to Lord Krishna's life.

Each event has its own story: Laddu Holi in Barsana involves devotees throwing ladddus at each other, Lathmar features women playfully striking men with sticks.

If you want to see culture come alive (and maybe get hit by a sweet), Mathura is the place.