Mathura's Holi celebrations are almost here: Know events, schedule
Mathura is gearing up for its famous Holi celebrations from February 24 to March 12, and it's not your average color fight.
The lineup features Laddu Holi in Barsana (yes, people actually throw sweets), flower-filled Phoolon Wali Holi in Vrindavan, plus Nandgaon Holi, Chhadi Mar in Gokul, and the wild Huranga at Dauji Temple.
Security and traffic updates for the festival
With huge crowds expected, police are stepping up security and traffic control.
Also, Banke Bihari Temple is following new Supreme Court rules—devotees are now allowed darshan from the Jagmohan area and decorations have to be all-natural (think flowers and leaves instead of plastic).
Why Holi in Mathura is so special
Holi here isn't just about colors—it's a living tradition tied to Lord Krishna's life.
Each event has its own story: Laddu Holi in Barsana involves devotees throwing ladddus at each other, Lathmar features women playfully striking men with sticks.
If you want to see culture come alive (and maybe get hit by a sweet), Mathura is the place.