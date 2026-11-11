Matthew VanDyke's assault claims contradicted by Tihar Jail CCTV

Back in 2025, VanDyke said he was mistreated and threatened during his detention, but intelligence sources said his complaints were exaggerated or inaccurate allegations.

Six Ukrainian nationals were also arrested in the same investigation.

After getting bail in September, VanDyke left India and hinted that his case is tied to bigger geopolitical tensions involving Russia.

He has promised more details soon, with the next court hearing set for February 2027.