Matunga in Mumbai becomes India's 1st fully women-operated railway station
India
Matunga railway station in Mumbai just made history: it's now the first station in India to be run entirely by women.
This move, started by Central Railway back in 2017 to boost gender representation, has been a hit with commuters and even landed Matunga a spot in the Limca Book of Records.
Mamta Kulkarni leads Matunga's all-woman crew
The all-woman crew includes 41 members: booking clerks, ticket checkers, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, point operators, announcers, and sanitation staff, all working together to keep things running smoothly day and night.
Leading the way is Mamta Kulkarni, Matunga's first woman Assistant Station Manager since 1992. Her leadership has set a new example for gender inclusivity in public transport across India.