Mawlynnong in Meghalaya bans Sunday day-trippers to give locals respite
India
Mawlynnong, the famously clean village in Meghalaya, has decided to ban all day-trippers on Sundays.
The move is meant to give locals a break and let them enjoy their community life without crowds, especially since up to 1,000 people usually visit each Saturday just to see how spotless the place is.
Mawlynnong named Asia's cleanest village
Back in 2003, Discover India magazine named Mawlynnong "Asia's cleanest village," thanks to strict cleaning routines that even kids take part in.
Their efforts got a shoutout from Prime Minister Modi during his Clean India Mission.
While tourism brings money, the Sunday ban shows locals are serious about keeping their traditions and peaceful vibe intact.