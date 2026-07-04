Mawlynnong in Meghalaya bans Sunday day-trippers to give locals respite India Jul 04, 2026

Mawlynnong, the famously clean village in Meghalaya, has decided to ban all day-trippers on Sundays.

The move is meant to give locals a break and let them enjoy their community life without crowds, especially since up to 1,000 people usually visit each Saturday just to see how spotless the place is.