May 1 2026 is a rare triple holiday across India
India
May 1, 2026, is a rare triple holiday in India!
The day marks Buddha Purnima (celebrating the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Gautama Buddha), Labor Day (honoring workers everywhere), and Maharashtra Day (the anniversary of Maharashtra becoming a state).
It's a unique moment to pause for reflection, celebration, and maybe even an extra-long weekend.
Banks mostly closed, services largely open
Most banks will be closed across India, except in places like Meghalaya and Nagaland, but you can still use online banking as usual.
Public transport keeps running, so busses and trains won't skip a beat.
Restaurants, shops, hospitals, and pharmacies will stay open too.
Just a heads-up: stock markets like NSE and BSE will take the day off for Maharashtra Day.