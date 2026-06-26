Mayank Lohar fatally stabbed on Churchgate-Nalasopara train, Roshan Suvarna held

Security screening failing on Mumbai trains

This incident has put the spotlight on how baggage scanners, metal detectors, and CCTV cameras are often non-functional or ignored on Mumbai's busy trains.

With huge crowds and not enough staff to check bags regularly, dangerous items can slip through easily.

Sadly, this isn't new; just five months ago, a similar stabbing happened at Malad station, raising real worries about how safe daily travel really is for Mumbaikars.