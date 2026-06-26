Mayank Lohar fatally stabbed on Churchgate-Nalasopara train, Roshan Suvarna held
A 22-year-old man, Mayank Lohar, was fatally stabbed on a Churchgate-Nalasopara fast local train on Tuesday night.
The accused, Roshan Suvarna, 30, had been carrying a knife in his bag for two months while commuting and wasn't caught by any security checks.
He allegedly attacked Lohar while under the influence of alcohol and is now in police custody as investigations continue.
Security screening failing on Mumbai trains
This incident has put the spotlight on how baggage scanners, metal detectors, and CCTV cameras are often non-functional or ignored on Mumbai's busy trains.
With huge crowds and not enough staff to check bags regularly, dangerous items can slip through easily.
Sadly, this isn't new; just five months ago, a similar stabbing happened at Malad station, raising real worries about how safe daily travel really is for Mumbaikars.