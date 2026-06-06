Mayank Singh found dead in Jabalpur, police allege suicide
A heartbreaking story from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Mayank Singh was found dead, with police alleging suicide, just a day after his wife Neha's decomposed body was discovered in their rented home.
Neha, who worked in Indore, had recently come back to Jabalpur.
Police said the couple had a dispute on the night of June 3, and the boy told police that his parents had argued before the incident.
Note claims responsibility for Neha's death
Police found Mayank in an abandoned building along with a note in which a purported note stated that he was responsible for Neha's death and mentioned issues with her family.
Before disappearing, Mayank had dropped Neha's eight-year-old son at his sister's house.
The landlord reported a foul smell leading to the discovery of Neha's body; initial reports said she died by hanging.
Investigations into both deaths and the claims made in Mayank's note are still ongoing.