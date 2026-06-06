Mayank Singh found dead in Jabalpur, police allege suicide

Note claims responsibility for Neha's death

Police found Mayank in an abandoned building along with a note in which a purported note stated that he was responsible for Neha's death and mentioned issues with her family.

Before disappearing, Mayank had dropped Neha's eight-year-old son at his sister's house.

The landlord reported a foul smell leading to the discovery of Neha's body; initial reports said she died by hanging.

Investigations into both deaths and the claims made in Mayank's note are still ongoing.