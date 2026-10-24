Mayiladuthurai fisherman allegedly kills wife and son and commits suicide
India
A 60-year-old fisherman in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, allegedly killed his wife and son before dying by suicide after a domestic dispute on October 23.
Neighbors grew concerned when the family's house remained locked for a prolonged period, and their check-in led to the discovery of the tragedy.
Police investigating, helplines provided
Police are investigating what happened and have sent the bodies for postmortem.
Authorities are also reminding anyone struggling with tough thoughts that help is out there: State helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, or Sneha's suicide prevention line at 044-24640050.