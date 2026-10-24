Mayur Meshram allegedly pushed wife Neelam into Mohara River
India
A disturbing case from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh: Mayur Meshram allegedly pushed his wife Neelam into the Mohara River after repeated marital disputes.
The incident happened on October 21 during what seemed like a regular outing, but ended in tragedy following another argument between the couple.
Mayur Meshram arrested after complaint
Meshram later allegedly told his brother-in-law what had happened, and police later traced and arrested him on October 22 after a complaint.
He is now facing murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is currently in jail as legal proceedings move forward.