MCC announces NEET PG 2026 counseling online registration Oct 12-21
Big update for medical grads: MCC just dropped the NEET PG 2026 counseling schedule.
If you cleared NEET PG this year, you can register online between October 12 and 21.
The process covers seat allotment for the All India Quota, central and deemed universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services.
NEET PG verification, documents and quotas
Here's how it plays out: seat matrix verification runs from October 10-12; choice filling is on October 22; first round results drop October 24; and reporting to your allotted college is from October 26-November 2.
Keep your admit card, result letter, MBBS mark sheets, degree and internship certificates, photo ID, and any relevant reservation certificates handy.
There are reserved seats for OBC (27%), SC (15%), EWS (10%), ST (7.5%), and a special quota for PwD candidates.