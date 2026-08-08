MCC opens NEET UG round 1 reset till Aug 12
India
Messed up your NEET UG Counselling registration? Good news: the MCC has rolled out a "Registration Reset" option for round one.
You can correct any errors you made while signing up, but only until August 12 at 11:00am on the official portal.
NEET UG registration and counseling deadlines
Registration and fee payment close at 3:00pm on August 12.
You can fill in your choices until August 13 (11:00 a.m.), with choice locking open from the afternoon of August 11.
Seat allotment runs from August 13-16, and results drop on August 17.
The MCC urges everyone to double-check their details before the deadline and stay tuned to the official website for any updates.