MCC posts NEET UG 2026 round 2 schedule on mcc.nic.in
India
If you're aiming for a medical seat this year, heads up: MCC just dropped the schedule for NEET UG 2026 Round 2 counseling on mcc.nic.in.
Registration and fee payment run from September 3-8, and you'll need to pick and lock your college and course choices by September 9.
Seat allotment September 11 reporting 12-18
Seat allotment results will be out on September 11. If you get a seat, plan to report to your college between September 12 and 18.
Remember, choices not locked by the deadline will be auto-locked, so double-check before submitting!
Final allotments depend on your preferences and seat availability.
For all details or updates, keep an eye on the official MCC site.