MCC publishes NEET UG 2026 round 1 allotment, 29,945 seats
India
The first round of NEET UG 2026 seat allotment is here: MCC just released the results.
29,945 MBBS and BDS seats have been assigned across all-India quota, deemed universities, central institutions, and ESIC institutions.
If you took NEET this year, your college fate might already be sealed!
Check NEET allotment at mcc.nic.in
To check your result, just head to mcc.nic.in, hit the UG Medical tab, and find the Round one seat allotment link.
Search for your roll number or rank in the PDF to see where you landed.
If you're happy with your college, follow MCC's schedule to report there; if not, you can try for a better spot in the next counseling round.