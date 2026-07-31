MCC to announce NEET UG 2026 counseling schedule on website
If you cleared NEET UG 2026, heads up, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is about to announce the counseling schedule on its official website.
This is your gateway to medical and dental seats across the All India Quota, Central Universities, AFMC Pune, ESIC institutes, and more.
MCC requires physical reporting for freeze
Keep an eye on the MCC website for updates. After a review by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda (who emphasized making things smooth and transparent), there's a new one-time physical reporting step.
If you choose "Freeze" after seat allotment, you'll need to show up in person for document checks and fee payment.
Pick "Float" if you want a shot at upgrading your seat: you can do online verification until round three, but after that, everyone needs to report physically to lock in their spot.