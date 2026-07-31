MCC to announce NEET UG 2026 counseling schedule on website

Keep an eye on the MCC website for updates. After a review by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda (who emphasized making things smooth and transparent), there's a new one-time physical reporting step.

If you choose "Freeze" after seat allotment, you'll need to show up in person for document checks and fee payment.

Pick "Float" if you want a shot at upgrading your seat: you can do online verification until round three, but after that, everyone needs to report physically to lock in their spot.