MCC to release NEET UG 2026 counseling schedule on mcc.nic.in
India
Just got your NEET UG 2026 results? Hang tight, MCC is about to drop the official counseling schedule.
All updates will be posted on mcc.nic.in, covering state, All India Quota, Deemed, and Central University seats.
NEET UG counseling in 4 rounds
Counseling will run in four rounds: Round one, Round two, Mop-Up, and Stray Vacancy.
You'll need to register online, pay the fee, and pick your preferred colleges and courses.
Seat allotment depends on your NEET rank, category, reservation rules, and what's available.
Last year's process kicked off July 21, so get ready for some competition!