MCD budget focuses on cleaning the city, education

Budget aims to clear Bhalswa and Okhla landfills by the end of 2026, and Ghazipur by the close of 2027

This budget isn't just about numbers—it aims to clear Bhalswa and Okhla landfills by the end of 2026, and Ghazipur by the close of 2027, using new machines, including 70 mechanical road-sweeping machines and 1,000 litter picker machines, while also giving schools much-needed repairs.

There are perks too: property tax waivers for many homes, equal pay promises for workers, wedding aid for families in need, and plans to open 250 health centers.

For young people especially, things like parking spaces set aside for unemployed graduates show the MCD is trying to make life in Delhi a bit more supportive and inclusive.