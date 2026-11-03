MCD issued nearly 28,000 challans, collected ₹99.15L so far
India
Between late May and October 28, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) handed out nearly 28,000 challans for things like public urination, illegal garbage dumping, and defacement of public property.
Altogether, these fines have brought in about ₹99.15 lakh so far, but there's still ₹1.32 crore left unpaid.
MCD public urination fine ₹500
Most challans came from the Environment Management Services department using a digital system linked to the MCD 311 app.
Since May, higher penalties under the Jan Vishwas Act have kicked in: public urination now gets you a ₹500 fine.
An MCD official said enforcement has to be consistent, with stricter action against repeat offenders, and hinted at adopting Indore's model where good behavior is rewarded alongside penalties for violations.